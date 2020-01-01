Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has pardoned 16 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Akure, the state capital.

This, the governor said, was in line with the powers conferred on him by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

Akeredolu, in a letter addressed to the NCS controller, Federal Secretariat Complex, Akure, ordered that 16 of the inmates be discharged out of the prison accordingly and forthwith.

The governor said the affected inmates, who have been duly convicted of various terms of imprisonment, have served portions of the said sentences.

His Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, said the governor’s action was consequent upon recommendation made to him (Akeredolu) by the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

He said Governor Akeredolu consequently, exercised the power in relation to the said inmates to mark the 2020 New Year celebrations.

The 16 inmates were also confirmed to have been of good conduct before they were ordered to be released by the governor.

Ajiboye said the governor also commutes the life imprisonment of the three condemned inmates, who have been awaiting execution, to numbers of years.

“Governor Akeredolu in exercise of the powers conferred on him by paragraphs (a)(c) and (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the1999 Constitution (as amended) extends grace and mercy to three condemned inmates,” he said.