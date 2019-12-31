Bamigbola Gbolagunte,Akure



Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has pardoned 16 inmates ofthe Nigerian Correctional Service, Akure, the state capital.

This the governor said the gesture was in line with the powers conferred on him byParagraph (d) of sub-section (1) Section 212 of the Constitution of

Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Governor Akeredolu, in a letter addressed to the Controller of

Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Secretariat Complex, Akure, ordered that 16 of the inmates be discharged out of the prison accordingly and forthwith.

According to the governor, the affected inmates who have been duly convicted of various terms of imprisonment have served portions of the said sentences.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, said the

governor’s action was consequent upon the recommendation made to him

(Akeredolu) by the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

He said Governor Akeredolu consequently, exercised the power in

relation to the said inmates to mark the 2020 New Year celebrations.

The 16 inmates were also confirmed to have been of good conduct before

they were ordered to be released by the governor.

Also, he stated that “Governor Akeredolu in exercise of the powers

conferred on him by Paragraphs (a)(c) and (d) of sub-section (1) of

Section 212 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999

(as amended) extends grace and mercy to three condemned inmates.”

Ajiboye said the governor commutes the life imprisonment of the three

condemned inmates, who have been awaiting execution, to a number of

years.