From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has granted state pardon to 18 convicted inmates of the correctional centres in the state.

He also commuted to life imprisonment 26 other inmates on death row.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde said the gesture by the governor was made in commemoration of this year’s independence anniversary.

The statement said “the convicts were released having shown remorse and are of good conduct at the correctional centres.”

While charging them to be of good conduct and live a crime-free life, the governor urged the public not to discriminate against them as they reintegrate back to the society.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.