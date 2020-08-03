Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has disclosed that it has spent over N3 billion to offset outstanding allowances of workers in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the payment was made during the last Sallah festival.

Also, Ojogo said the State Government has cleared the hazard bonuses for health and medical workers in the State.

He said the agreement for the payment was the outcome of last month’s (July) meeting between the Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, and labour leaders in the State.

Governor Akeredolu had last week, approved that the outstanding allowances be paid sequel to the conclusion of the series of meetings brokered by the Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye.

Part of the resolution was that the July allocation from the Federation Account should be used to offset these allowances.

Ojogo said some of the already cleared outstanding allowances include deductions, leave bonuses as well as pensions.