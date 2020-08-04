Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Government, yesterday disclosed it has spent over N3 billion to offset outstanding allowances of workers.

Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said the payment was made during the last Sallah festival.

Also, Ojogo said the state government has cleared the hazard bonuses for health and medical workers in the state.

He said the agreement for the payment was the outcome of last month’s (July) meeting between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and labour leaders in the state.

Governor Akeredolu had, last week, approved that the outstanding allowances be paid sequel to the conclusion of series of meetings brokered by the Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye.

Part of the resolution was that the July allocation from the Federation Account should be used to offset the allowances.

Ojogo said some of the already cleared outstanding allowances include deductions, leave bonuses as well as pensions.