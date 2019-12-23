Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has presented a budget proposal of N177 billion for the 2020 fiscal year to the House of Assembly.

The budget tagged: “Budget of Growth,” was presented at the plenary by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan, who represented the governor.

According to Akeredolu, the budget estimate is a reflection of his administration’s commitment to deliver on its electoral promises to the people as he noted that the proposed budget was reduced by N138 billion, compared with 2019 which was pegged at N190 billion.

“A total sum of N82 billion has been budgeted for recurrent expenditure and N74 billion for capital expenditure. Over N10 billion was also voted for debt services and N11 billion for statutory transfer.

“In January this year, this House passed the 2019 budget of N193.903 billion into law. On the expenditure side, N10.369 billion, representing 5.3 percent was budgeted for debt services; N9.568 billion, representing 4.9 percent was statutory transfers to Ondo State Oil Producing Communities, and the 10 percent share of Independent Revenue to Joint Account and Allocation Committee of local governments in the state.

“Also, N83.852 billion and N90.113 billion, representing 43.2 percent and 46.5 percent were for recurrent expenditure and capital development respectively. As at the end of the third quarter in 2019, revenue from all sources stood at N91.706 billion as against N145.427 billion that should have been recorded at that period. This gave a revenue performance of 63.06 percent and a shortfall in absolute figure of about N53.721 billion,” he said.

According to him, the 2020 budget was the third major proposal to be prepared by his administration, adding that it would lay emphasis on consolidation and building on the feats achieved in 2019.

The governor said the 2020 budget would focus mainly on human capital development, quality healthcare delivery, most especially to the people at the grassroots, and agriculture.

Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun commended the governor at reviving and evolving a brand new state for all citizens.

Meanwhile, the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has denied the rumours making the rounds that he has fallen out with Governor Akeredolu over the 2020 governorship election.

Ajayi, who spoke while addressing the people of Apoi in Eseodo Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend, blamed the rumoured on political jobbers who are seeking patronage from the government.

There have been insinuations in some quarters that Ajayi has fallen out with Governor Akeredolu over the re-election bid of the governor.

It was speculated that both Akeredolu and Ajayi are not on the same page regarding the 2020 governorship election.

It was also rumoured that Ajayi may dump the ruling All Progressives Congress to contest the governorship election or would contest the party’s ticket with Akeredolu.

But, Ajayi said the rumour that he was fighting with the governor was far from the truth.

He blamed the reported dispute on those seeking to cause crisis in the state executive council in order to reap political benefits ahead of next year’s governorship election.

He said: “You must have been hearing one or two comments here and there about conflict between me and the governor. Don’t worry yourself. It is normal thing in politics.

“The governor and myself are doing very well. We are brothers and we are working together for the progress of Ondo State.”

Ajayi urged the people of Apoi to be mindful of job seekers whose stock in trade is cheap blackmail and political propaganda.

The deputy governor admonished the people to pray for the governor, who is their kinsman; since his mother was from Apoi.

The Kalasuwe of Apoi land, Sunday Amuseghan, prayed for unity in the government so that the APC can win the next year’s election without rancour.