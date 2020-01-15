Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Government on Tuesday has commented on the recent declaration by the Federal Government on the newly launched South West security outfit, ‘Operation Amotekun’, as illegal.

The state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who is also the chairman, South West Governors Forum said he would not rush to react to the federal government’s declaration about operation Amotekun.

The Governor who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo said since they did not know the person who was said to have issued the statement on behalf of the federal government the state needs to be careful in reacting to it.

He said “since the authenticity of the statement is not yet known, it is difficult to talk on it.”

Recall that the six South West Governors had last Friday launched the new security outfit (Amotekun) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.