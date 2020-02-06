Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reiterated his administration commitment to the development of education sector.

This is even as he called on well-meaning indigenes of the state to assist his government to develop the sector, saying government alone cannot provide all the needed infrastructures in education.

The governor, who spoke at the commissioning of an electronic library and a gate built by old students of Methodist High School, Okitipupa, stressed the need for old students to develop the schools that made them.

The electronic library was built and equipped by the 1973 set of the school, while the gate was built by the 1979 set.

Governor Akeredolu, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Education, Olawumi Edun, said his administration will not relegate in its responsibilities of providing necessary facilities for all public schools in the state.

He enjoined old students of other public primary and secondary schools to emulate those of the Methodist High School, Okitipupa by assisting the government to develop the education sector.

The governor said the state government will appreciate schools that are developed by old students and also appreciate the old students in different ways.

Speaking, 1979 set Coordinator, Kolawole Ogungboye, said the resolve to build the gate was out of the desire to contribute their quota to the development of the school that made them.

He called on the government not to leave the development of schools to the hands of parents and students but collaborate with stakeholders for the development of education sector.

School Principal, Moses Gbegudu, lauded the old students for their initiative, just as he called for more assistance from them and other philanthropists.