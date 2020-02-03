Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the development of education sector.

This is even as he called on well meaning indigenes of the state to assist his government in the task of developing the sector, saying that government alone cannot provide all the needed infrastructures in the education sector.

The Governor who spoke at the commissioning of an electronic library and gate built by the old students of Methodist High School, Okitipupa stressed the need for old students to develop the schools that made them.

The electronic library was built and equipped by the 1973 set of the school, while the gate was built by the 1979 set of the school.

Governor Akeredolu who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Education, Dr Olawumi Edun said his administration will not relegate in its responsibilities of providing necessary facilities for all public schools in the state.

He enjoined old students of other public primary and secondary schools in the state to emulate those of the Methodist High School, Okitipupa by assisting the government to develop the education sector.

The Governor hinted that the state government will appreciate schools that are developed by the old students and also appreciate the old students in different ways.

Speaking, the coordinator of the 1979 set of old students Mr Kolawole Ogungboye said the resolve to build the gate was out of the desire to contribute their quota to the development of the school that made them.

He called on the government not to leave the development of the schools to the hands of the parents and students but corriborate with stakeholders for the development of education sector.

The principal of the school, Mr Moses Gbegudu lauded the old students for their initiative, just as he called for more assistance from the old students and other philanthropists.