From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, resumed official duties after the expiration of his 15 days working vacation.

Governor Akeredolu had, on Thursday, April 1, embarked on vacation which was part of his 2021 annual leave.

The vacation ended on Friday, April 23, but the governor formally resumed work yesterday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor described his vacation as a refreshing time.

He said: “We have been on this task for over a year without a break. I knew I needed a break so that I could be rejuvenated. I took my time to do a few things. I had a good time.

“Just as I came into the country, the first thing that was put on my table was the victory at the tribunal. It is a great tonic for any governor. It shows that I have a great task ahead, especially to the people who voted for us. My duty is to accelerate our work and do more.”

Meanwhile, the governor has described his main challenger in the last two governorship elections, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party as a worthy son of the state.

Akeredolu, in a statement by Olatunde, said, notwithstanding the last two political outings in which they were both major players, their bonds of friendship, brotherliness and professionalism remain very strong.

He said: “It is without doubt that Tayo remains an appreciable figure in our state. His palpable passion for the state is incurable even as he remains one worthy son we should all be proud of in Ondo State.

“Between Tayo and I, there have been two keenly contested governorship elections which to the glory of God, I won on the two occasions. In spite of this, our friendship, brotherliness and professional bonds have remained strong and largely unaffected. In all these, our shared commonality and virtues have played a big role.”