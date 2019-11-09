Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

After almost two months vacation, which prompted him to stay outside the state, Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday returned to the state amidst fanfare.

The governor who left the state few weeks ago was alleged to have health challenges, hence his sojourn in Abuja for weeks.

However, Akeredolu returned to the state yesterday to the waiting hands of his loyalists who trooped out in large number to receive him.

Scores of well wishers, political admirers, traditional rulers and religious leaders welcomed him at the Akure airport with excitement.

Akeredolu was received by members of the All Progressives Congress, members of the state executive council and traditional rulers at Akure Airport around 5.30 pm.

Over 60 associations and groups were at the airport to catch a glimpse on the number one citizen, whose absence has caused a lot of agitations in the state.

Among the traditional rulers on hand to receive the governors were Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade; Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye; Olubaka of Oka, Oba Adebori Adeleye and Olugbo of Ugbo, Obateru Akinruntan.

Akeredolu who was excited on the large turn out of people who welcome him, stressed that he would continue to work for them.

He said his absence from the state brought a lot of goodies to the state, as his stay in Abuja was action packed for the development of the state.