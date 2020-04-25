Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has sacked his Special Assistant on Youths and Students Affairs, Mr Banji Adewumi, over alleged dereliction of duty.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, in a statement on Friday, said Adewumi was relieved of his appointment because he abandoned his responsibilities.

He said: “It was recently discovered that Adewumi has abandoned the office and his responsibilities for some months now, and that he is no longer resident in the country. Expectedly, his absence has made the office suffer serious neglect, which if left unattended to, may lead to incalculable damage in the relationship between the government and the students’ population.’’

Ajiboye said that the governor has approved the appointment of Mr Ogunyemi Ojo as his new Special Assistant on Youths and Students’ Affairs.