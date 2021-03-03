From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has dissolved some political appointees working with him.

The affected appointees include Personal Assistants, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants.

Governor Akeredolu thanked them for their selfless service and dedication to the service of the same while working with him.

Subsequently, the Governor has approved the appointment of Bola Alabi as the new Chief of Protocol.

Alabi, a Legal Practitioner served as Deputy Chief of Protocol in the first term of the Governor.

Mrs. Olufunke Bisi Aruna has also been appointed as the Deputy Chief of Protocol.

Also, the Governor has approved that Mr. Kunle Adebayo and his two other committee members should continue to superintend over the affairs of the Ondo State Radio Vision Service (OSRC).

Mr. Bayo Olafusi has equally been nominated as member of the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olabode, his name has been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

Others appointed by the Governor are Mr Olusegun Omojuwa (Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor), Dr. Doyin Odebowale (Senior Special Assistant Special Duties and Strategy), Pastor Akin Olotu (Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture) and Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo (Senior Special Assistant on Security).