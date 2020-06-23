Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday sacked Mr Allen Sowore, Special Assistant on New Media to the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Sowore, with his sack is the first major victim of the crisis between Akeredolu and his deputy.

Ajayi had on Sunday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but remains the Deputy Governor of the state and insisted that he would not resign from office.

Akeredolu announced the sack of Sowore in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olusegun Ajiboye.

Ajayi had maintained that he remains the Deputy Governor of the state despite his resignation from the All Progressives Congress.

Governor Akeredolu directed Sowore to submit all government’s property in his possession to his Chief of Staff with immediate effect.