Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has visited the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, London, United Kingdom, Councillor Denise Hyland, to seek partnership between Greenwich and the state.

The governor, who described Ondo as an educationally advanced state with large youth population that provides affordable labour for industrial activities and women empowerment, made a case for investments in the state. He said the state already had partnership agreement with the City of Linyi in China which he said had led to the Ondo/Linyi industrial hub.

“We have the biggest concentration of industries in one location and impacting heavily on the socio-economic life of state and citizens alike. This is a testament of one of the benefits of sister city relationships amongst other things. We seek assistance in education through ICT empowerment, library support, ICT initiatives, youth, and women development programmes amongst other things.

“There is a growing Nigerian population in this borough and this twinship between us will help to further promote friendly relationship and greater cultural understanding which is the bedrock of any harmonious society. I have no doubt that Nigerians in general and, most especially, people from the South West of Nigeria will take great joy from this handshake across the Atlantic and it will further endear them to the host communality.

“Our people feel at home here and we thank you for that and appreciate all your effort at integration at this level. When you honour my invitation, you will further understand the commonality of our humanity. Your past history and present developmental strides give us hope that through this partnership our tomorrow will be better as we seek to explore areas of collaboration in all areas of life.

“Twinning integrates cultures in a way that is hitherto impossible as it provides international experience that may not otherwise be available. Twinning with you will raise the economic profile of Ondo State as noticed in our ease of doing business ranking as we strive to be the most sought after investment and tourism destination in Nigeria.”

Akeredolu was accompanied on the visit by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye; Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA) Mr. Boye Oyewumi, Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi; Mr Ayo Sotinrin and other aides.

