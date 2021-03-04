From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has sent the names of four commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for approval.

The nominees are Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Mr Donald Ojogo, Charles Titiloye and Aminu Raimi Olayiwola.

They had served as commissioners in different ministries during the first term of Governor Akeredolu.

Akeredolu who was recently sworn in for the second term had earlier dissolved his cabinet.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Mr. Bamidele Oleyelogun, the governor sought for the speedy approval of the nominees.

The letter signed by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, said the appointment of the four nominees will fast-track the instrumentality of governance in the state.

It was gathered that the nominees may be invited by the House for interview before the end of the week.