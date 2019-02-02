Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has signed the 2019 appropriation bill of the state into law. The governor said that the main objective of the budget is to advance the state to the next level through completion of the ongoing projects across the state.

He said his administration will continue to take the issue of workers’ welfare seriously, while soliciting the voluntary co-operation of all residents of the state to be faithful in the payment of their taxes and levies.

Governor Akeredolu, who signed the appropriation bill into law inside the Exco Chambers of the Governor’s Office in Akure, explained that the 2019 budget was prepared on the basis of the inputs garnered during town hall meetings with various stakeholders across the state and the five point development agenda of his administration.

According to him, the five point development agenda is the major platform upon which the aspirations and dreams for the state shall be translated into tangible and life transforming projects or programmes in the 2019 fiscal year.

He said “the 2019 budget, aptly christened the Budget of Advancement, which has just been signed into Law, has a total size of N193.903 billion. Of this amount, N10.369 billion representing 5.3 percent is for debt service; N9.568 billion representing 4.9 percent is for statutory transfers to OSOPADEC and the 10 percent share of Independent Revenue to Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) of Local Governments in the state.

“The sums of N83.852 billion and N90.113 billion representing 43.2

percent and 46.5 percent are for recurrent expenditure and capital

development respectively. “