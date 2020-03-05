Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday signed the Security Network and Amotekun Corps Bill into law.

This followed its passage by the House of Assembly sequel to legislative scrutiny which included a public hearing.

Governor Akeredolu warned against any political coloration of the outfit, even as he reiterated that the Amotekun Corps shall be complimentary and not independent of the operations and efforts of the nation’s security agencies.

“We wish to reiterate that the Amotekun Corps is a child of necessity and was purely borne out of the need to explore other means of securing our forests and protecting all those who do legitimate business within the South West region.

“For the umpteenth time, the Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complimentary efforts by the governors of the South West to engender unity, peace and security.

“Most importantly, the corps shall not be allowed for political purposes; it has no business at political rallies just as the police must continue to discharge their obligations and responsibilities to the people,” Akeredolu said.

He thanked the Assembly for the promptness in the handling of the bill, saying the speed and thoroughness of the House underscored the importance attached to the bill.

Meanwhile, leadership of Yoruba Unity Forum, yesterday applauded the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola administration, for prioritising security of lives and property of the citizens.

The forum also commended Oyetola on his contribution to the birth of ‘Amotekun’.

This is just as the governor described Amotekun as a child of necessity, saying with its emergence, the region has become a secure haven.

The forum Chairman, Ayo Ladigbolu, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the governor in Osogbo, said with the success on the establishment of Amotekun for the security of the entire South West, Oyetola and his colleagues in the region had assured the Yoruba that the good old days were coming back.

He described Amotekun as a thing of necessity to reposition the region.

Ladigbolu also commended Oyetola for the good works his administration has been doing over the last one year, adding that the landmark achievements recorded so far have proven that the governor’s campaign slogan ‘Ileri Oluwa’ had been fulfilled in the lives of the people.

In his response, Oyetola commended the forum for organising and engaging the youths who he described as leaders and future of the nation. He thanked the forum for acknowledging the efforts of his administration towards the successful establishment of Amotekun.

Oyetola, who explained the rationale behind the establishment of Amotekun, maintained that the critical security needs for the entire region which at that time was creating avoidable fear for intending visitors to the zone, necessitated the decision to create the security outfit.