Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday signed the Ondo State Security Network and Amotekun Corps Bill into law.

This followed the passage of the Bill by the state House of Assembly sequel to legislative scrutiny which included a public hearing.

At signing ceremony which took place at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor Akeredolu warned against any political colouration of the outfit, even as he reiterated that the Amotekun Corps shall be complimentary and not independent of the operations and efforts of the Nation’s security agencies.

He said, “We wish to reiterate that the Amotekun Corps is a child of necessity and was purely borne out of the need to explore other means of securing our forests and protecting all those who do legitimate business within the South West region.

“For the umpteenth time, the Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complimentary efforts by the governors of the South West to engender unity, peace and security.

“Most importantly, the corps shall not be allowed for political purposes; it has no business at political rallies just as the Police must continue to discharge their obligations and responsibilities to the people,” Akeredolu added.

He thanked the House of Assembly for the promptness in the handling of the bill, saying, the speed and thoroughness of the House underscored the importance attached to the bill.