Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has taken a major step towards widening the investment horizon in the state as he signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the private office of a member of the Dubai’s ruling family, His Highness Sheikh Dalmook Al Maktoum, in the area of sea ports and infrastructural development during a recent trip to the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

The governor was seeking the collaboration of the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai in developing Ondo State and widening its in- vestment horizon. During the trip the governor met with the Under Secretary for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy UAE, Hon Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, to discuss opportunities in his state.

Akeredolu and his team also met with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and the Dubai Port Authority team on the Portondo and the bigger economy of the state. Al Maktoum who is founder of the diversified conglomerate, Africa Middle East Resource Investment (AMERI Group), has emerged as a strong force on the global front as his influential figure stems from his decisive leadership in expanding UAE’s energy and power-network across continents

Consequent upon the successful meetings, Akeredolu sealed a deal for the development of the proposed Deep Sea Port in the state and other infrastructure development. The Akeredolu’s administration had already completed a feasibility study on the proposed Deep Sea Port in Ilaje local government area of the state.

The feasibility study prepared by the MTBS of Netherlands led by its Managing Director, Mr. Chime Asonye, accompanied by the firm’s project leader, Mr. Willem Slenderbroek, has been forwarded to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA). In accordance with the terms of the MoU, the parties have expressed their intention to collaborate and work together on other business opportunities including: setting up new conventional, renewable and hybrid power projects including the potential to re-power existing power plants.