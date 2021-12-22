By Christy Anyanwu

Ondo State governor’s wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has again stressed the need for women not to fold their arms and expect a change, as opportunity does not just fall on the lap of any individual but on those who are ready to learn, who are prepared and can act when the opportunity arises.

Mrs. Akeredolu made the assertion while delivering her welcome address at the opening ceremony of third Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) summit at International Events Centre, Akure.

Akeredolu, while expressing worry that women and children were the worst hit when it comes to inadequacies of health, among others, said the world was gradually recognising the enormous roles of women in development.

According to her, FOWOSO, since its inception in 2017, focuses on prioritising women’s health and wellbeing and beyond the loss of jobs, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which further exposed women to domestic violence, steps were also taken to address cases of violence against women.

Highlighting the theme of the 2021 FOWOSO summit, “Turning Around the Economic Status of Women in a COVID-19 Era,” she noted with deep concern the multifaceted effects of the pandemic on the global economy, just as she charged women not to keep quiet in the face of challenges but speak up and be a part of processes, as they are truly indispensable for sustainable development.

While thanking her husband for his support, Mrs. Akeredolu described his administration as women-friendly.

In his remarks, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, while applauding women, said no country could achieve greatness without women, as records abound of women who defied the odds and are leaders in their respective fields of endeavour.

He stated that his administration would look into ways to create synergy between the Ministry of Women Affairs and other NGOs to focus on women issues, emphasising there was no way rural economy could grow without empowering women at the grassroots.

In his submission, the governor said his administration would provide soft loans to women in order to encourage them to go into cottage industries.

He said: “I must commend the First Lady, my adorable Betty, for envisioning the five core values of empowerment, equality, advocacy, support and diversity.

“These are key success factors to achieving gender equality, which is fifth of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations in 2015.

“For us in Ondo State today, the key point about gender equality is not about political correctness and fulfilling international obligations such as the Beijing Agreement or the SDGs.

“Our focus, going forward, is how we create the synergy between the Ministry of Women Affairs, FOWOSO and non-government organisations focused on women issues to make progress.

“Microcredit is a sure way to improve rural incomes and a vital part in the development of agro-cottage industries. Some state governments in India have over three decades launched credit unions directed at inducing and empowering female cooperatives.”

Chairman on the occasion and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while declaring open the summit, said the initiative was for the overall development of the womenfolk.

He advised that the forum should encourage more women to come into their fold to bring the desired change.

Sanwo-Olu described Akeredolu as a role model, adding that the Sunshine State governor was a man of courage who speaks his mind, no matter the condition.

He challenged women to participate actively in the business of governance for societal development, just as he lauded the various initiatives of Mrs. Akeredolu.

The Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, while sharing from her personal experience, said women must not allow anything to limit them, but strive to attain their best.

Odu said women were influencers and managers, and thanked Mrs. Akeredolu for birthing great ideas and impacting lives.

Other major highlights of the event included engaging technical sessions that addressed many areas of concern, ranging from health to governance and security, among others.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his wife, Oluwaseun, delegates from across other South West states, top government functionaries across all the 18 local government areas of the state, BRECAN members and BEMORE girls, among others.