Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, disclosed he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Akeredolu disclosed this in Akure during the weekly broadcast on coronavirus at the Government House

He had, on June 30, announced via his official Twitter handle @Rotimi Akeredolu, that he tested positive for the virus.

Akeredolu said he received the negative result in the earlier hours of yesterday.

The governor, who had been asymptomatic, however, encouraged residents to adhere to measures put in place to combat the spread of the dreaded virus.

Akeredolu, who described COVID-19 as “real, deadly, willing and able to wreak havoc on individuals and families if permitted,” disclosed that a COVID-19 testing centre had been activated at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Meanwhile, the governor also announced the appointment of Tayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi as secretary to the state government (SSG) to replace Ifedayo Abegunde, the former SSG who resigned earlier yesterday to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Idowu Otetubi was also nominated as a commissioner.

Oluwatuyi, an indigene of Akure like Abegunde is a seasoned politician.

The new SSG was a commissioner under the administration of former governor Olusegun Mimiko and was appointed as a commissioner by Akeredolu last year following a minor cabinet reshuffle

Until his new appointment, he was the commissioner for Natural Resources.