Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19.

Governor Akeredolu in a statewide broadcast on Monday said after spending days in isolation, doctors have confirmed him negative for the virus after running the test twice.

The result came five days after the governor had tested positive for COVID-19.

Akeredolu urged residents of the state to always take precautions against the dreaded virus.

He said despite the challenges, the government will continue to sustain efforts at containing the dreaded disease.

The governor said he will resume official and political activities soon.