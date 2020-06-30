Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Governor confirmed his COVID 19 status in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said he had already isolated himself and will remain in isolation for 14 days, pending improvement on his health.

He said: ‘I had malaria a few days ago and I was treated and I got over it. As at the time we had our party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, my colleagues called on me and one of them who felt that malaria should not be treated lightly said that I should go ahead and have a test of COVID-19.

‘The result came out today, 30th June 2020 and I tested positive but asymptomatic. I am not feeling sick nor feeling hot anyway. But my doctors have advised that I should take the normal treatment and self-isolate.

‘So, for now, I will be isolated. Let me assure our people that as you can see me, there are many of us that don’t have the symptoms, but the virus is there and you cannot see it. This time, we will conduct another test and we will know the result.

‘Let me assure our people that the work is going on. I want to plead with my political associates that they should continue with the project at hand because we are sure of winning. My trust in God to get through this is unshakable. So, my people, if you have malaria get tested,’ he added.