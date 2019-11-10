Steve Agbota

A Spanish firm, Ocean Infrastructure Management (OIM) and its Nigerian partner, Franchise and Business Solutions Limited (FBS) will on Thursday hold a high level interaction with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Akure over the Ondo Deep Seaport project. The meeting with the governor will also witness the presentation and adoption of the Project Implementation Plan for the Deep Seaport, spelling out milestones and timelines for the completion of the multibillion dollars project.

Consultant to Ondo State government on the Deep Seaport Project, Amiable Consultancy and Logistics Services Limited, said in Lagos at the weekend that the project has continued to enjoy the interests of international investors from various parts of the world.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Amiable Consultancy and Logistics Services, Ms. Aina Egharevba, said the deep seaport, being championed by Governor Akeredolu, would open up the economy of Ondo State and create job opportunities for up to 20,000 people in the coastal areas of the state.

Egharevba, who was former Executive Director, Marine and Operations of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said some key milestones, including the preparation of the port feasibility study; conducting preliminary surveys such as the bathymetric/hydrographic survey and geotechnical survey; soil resistivity test, Met-Ocean studies; and topographic survey for the deep seaport have been successfully achieved.

She said the feasibility study and conceptual master plan for the new port have been approved by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Egharevba said the visiting Spanish team will also carry out a review of key project issues and establishing common understanding of the project objectives with officials of the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ODIPA).