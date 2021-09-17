Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has admonished Christians to intensify prayers for the nation and serve as a tool for spiritual refinement, irrespective of political or ethnic sentiments.

He gave the admonition at the 45th anniversary of the Christian Association of Nigeria and 2021 CAN award ceremony in Akure yesterday.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, congratulated CAN for the anniversary.

Akeredolu, while giving assurance of his determination to fasttrack more growth in every sector of the economy, appealed to the body to continue praying for the state and be their brothers’ keeper.

On the COVID-19 Delta variant, the governor called on CAN to assist government by adequately sensitising their congregation on the need for proper adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“I want to enjoin you, as religious leaders, to continue sensitising your congregation on the need to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 precautions. This will in turn help curb the spread of the virus, especially the new delta variant,” he said.

CAN chairman in the state, Rev. John Oladapo, charged Christians to be ambassadors of Christ and stand worthy in every sector they find themselves.

Pastor Moses Ajayi, Chairman of the Awards and Honours Planning Committee, said the association was grateful to God for a successful programme.

