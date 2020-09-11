Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Friday visited the Ondo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure following the fire incident that gutted part of it.

The Governor was accompanied to the scene of the fire incident by his running mate, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

He expressed shock over the development, stressing that he was delighted that the electoral commission assured that despite the level of damage caused by the inferno, the October 10, poll would still hold as scheduled.

Akeredolu said, ” We sympathise with you and the people of the state are with you in this calamitous situation.

“There is no doubt it will be at great cost to the election but we are delighted that despite the damage, the commission still assured us that the election will still hold October 10.

“Whatever you think we can do that it won’t be misinterpreted as being partisan, we are ready to assist the commission”, Akeredolu stated.

Earlier, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Ambassador Rufus Akeju said the fire started at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

He said investigation was still ongoing to unravel the cause of the inferno.

Akeju however noted that the incident might have been caused by power surge from the container where the Card Readers were being charged.