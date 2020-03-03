Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has declared that it is battle-ready for any eventuality of an outbreak of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVIS-19) in the state.

The government said it has put all necessary measures in place to ensure that the disease does not spread to the state and in case it does spread to the state that it has set up the machinery to fight it.

State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the state government has built an infectious disease hospital in Akure, the state capital.

This, the governor said, is in readiness for any eventuality as the Coronavirus scourge creates anxiety across the country.

Governor Akeredolu who said he had visited the facility in the company of the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, and other members of the state executive council, said although his administration inherited the centre, it has moved ahead to improve on the facility with a new purpose-built facility which was put in place by his administration.

“We have this facility here existing before we came on board. Our Muslim brothers and sisters were using here to converge for their pilgrim but we have relocated them elsewhere,” the Governor said.

”But we have improved on a lot of things here to the level that anyone that gets here will know that we are ready. Another thing that is new here is that, before we came on board, we didn’t have this laboratory here. We had to build this laboratory for us to be able to test people. It is a purpose-built laboratory.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has helped in by putting some things together here.

“I have said our Commissioner and a few of our people are going to Lagos to learn about protocol and management. Not that they don’t know but we just need to do that so they can learn new things. When we get to Lagos we are going to talk to international donor agencies to help us with some other things we need here.

“My friend in Lagos has made me understand that the Canadian Government helped in equipping their own facility,” he said.

The Governor urged the people to minimise contact for now and always wash their hands and use sanitisers regularly.

While praying that the Coronavirus will not enter the state, Governor Akeredolu reiterated that the state is battle-ready for any eventuality.