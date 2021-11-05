In celebration and recognition of the role of lawyers, company legal departments and legal professionals across Africa, the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards 2021 edition is set to hold November 7, 2021 at the Landmark Event Centre with many firms, In-house teams and legal professionals making the shortlist.

Currently, in its 11th year, the Nigerian Legal Awards has become a highly coveted recognition by many companies and Law Firms in Nigeria; and this year promises to be bigger and better. This year, the judging panel are stakeholders in the Fintech space including Segun Aina, President, African Fintech Network and Babatunde Obrimah, COO FintechNGR.

This year’s edition promises to be an exciting and extraordinary event as notable personalities, dignitaries, government officials and the CEOs of companies are set to be in attendance.

Notable personalities who will be honored at this years’ event include; His Excellency Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, Chief OCJ Okocha, SAN, former president of the Nigerian Bar Association and Life Member of the Honourable Body of Benchers, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR, Founder and Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode, Mrs. Beatrice Hamza Bassey, Board Chairman, Union Bank of Nigeria, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, Board Chairman, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria, Paystack and other Fintechs.

The awards ceremony is sponsored by 7UP, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigerian Bottling Company Plc, Purple Group and International Breweries Plc, amongst others.

This year, over 100 legal personalities, legal firm and corporate organisations made the list of finalists; among them are corporate organisations such as Sterling Bank Plc, Eko Electricity Distribution Plc, Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc, Main One Cable, MTN, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Seven up Bottling Company and Berger Paints Nigeria Plc and United Capital Plc.

Law firms on the final list include Aluko & Oyebode, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Wole Olanipekun & Co, G. Elias & Co, Solola & Akpana, The Penthouse Solicitors, Bloomfield, Resolution Law firm, DOA, Olajide Oyewole LLP, Solola & Akpana, The New Practice (TNP), G. Elias & Co, Detail Commerical Solicitors, Alliance Law firm, Bloomfield, Aelex, Advocaat Law Practice, Duale and Ovia & Alex-Adedipe.

Legal practitioners who made the final list this year are Ebele Iyayi (Alliance Law Firm),

Odunola Onadipe (Detail Commercial Solicitors), Abiodun Peters (Nigerian Bottling Company), Leo Okafor (United Capital PLC), Irene Robinson –Ayanwale (Nigerian Exchange Limited), Adeleke Alex-Adedipe (Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe), Charles Ajiboye (The Penthouse Solicitors), Esosa Omo-Usoh (Solola & Akpana), Tosin Ajose (Deal HQ Partners) and Oladotun Alokolaro (Advocaat Law Practice).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .