By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s Special Adviser and the President/ Founder of the largest Entrepreneurship Network in Africa, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs(A.Y.E),Dr.Summy Smart Francis has urge Nigerians youths not to lower their guard, but use the forthcoming 2023 elections to save the country’s democracy.

Summy said as the 2023 Presidential election draws close, it is clear that the youth holds the determining factor in deciding who will become the next President of Nigeria.

The Governor’s aid describe the role of Nigerian youths in the election as vital,he

vowed to share a shocking story on the “Fate of Nigerian youth through a documentary via a post on his social media handle with a picture of him and two key candidates for the 2023 February Election.

Summy stated that with a record of 70,473,990 under the age of 49 years out of the 93,469,008 total registered voters, with a percentage of about 75%, it is clear that the youth cannot be disregarded. It is also clear that this might be our last chance to save our Country.

He added that he has decided to put together a short documentary about the Fate of the Nigerian Youth.The information he intends to share would reveal a lot to Nigerians.