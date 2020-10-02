Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Riverine and Community Relations, Mr Rawa Felix, has given reasons why the governor should be re-elected.

The aide said that he and other prominent politicians in the state support the governor’s re-election bid because of his sterling performance in the past three and half years.

He said: “Akeredolu is a governor we are very proud of in the All Progressives Congress (APC), because of his high knowledge in economic development, security of lives, provision of basic amenities and good governance.”

According to him, the governor has done so much in his first term in office, despite the challenges, and that it will be in the best interest of Ondo people to ensure that he is re-elected to enable him execute more developmental projects in the state.

Rawa urged the electorate not to be afraid of any intimidation, but to be vigilant and ensure that their votes count, and added that he and all his colleagues in the riverine area and Southern Senatorial district of the state will ensure Akeredolu’s victory.