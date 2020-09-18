Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Political matters (South senatorial district), Mr Andrew Ogunsakin has resigned his appointment.

Ogunsakin in his resignation letter addressed to Akeredolu said he resigned in order to obey the call of his people to join another political party.

He said his people want him to team up with others in a different political party and there is no way he can do that if he remains in the governmemt of Akeredolu.

He appreciated the governor for the privilege given to him to serve in his governmemt.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mr. Femi Okunjemiruwa as his new Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters (South Senatorial District)

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, Governor Akeredolu said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Okunjemiruwa’s appointment followed the resignation of Mr Ogunsakin as SSA political matters.

Ajiboye said the Governor has received the resignation of Ogunsakin and wishes him well in his future endeavours.