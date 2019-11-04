Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

With almost a year to the 2020 governorship poll in Ondo State, political gladiators have started intensifying efforts to contest the election.

This is even as supporters of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu have started regrouping ahead of the election.

Akeredolu, who reportedly returned to the state last week, was said to be allegedly funding various meetings at his residence among politicians of the All Progressives Congress (APC) extraction in the state.

Although the governor has not formally declared his intention to contest for a second term, it was gathered that he was making efforts to reconcile the party which is already polarised.

Secretary to the Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde, was said to have mobilised APC members in Akure South and Akure North local government areas for re-election bid of Akeredolu.

Abegunde, who gathered the party members at his residence on Saturday, said the purpose of the meeting was to keep them abreast of happenings in the party and for its progress.

The SSG said Akeredolu had done well that would accord him second term in office.

“ I, as an experienced politician who has worked with three different governors, can boldly say we have never seen a governor being passionate about welfare of his people.

“He has performed very well. Infrastructure development is obvious across the state and the roads being done by this administration can stand the test of time. He has renovated public primary schools across the state as well. In fact, this is the first time we are serious in the state about industrialisation.

“In Ore, the southern part of the state, an ethanol plant is already producing along with other industries there,” Abegunde said.

APC Chairman in Akure South, Olu Ojo, urged members to bring the party together, saying love was needed to actualise the victory of Akeredolu next year.

Ojo enjoined the party faithful to put behind past issues and move the party forward towards actualising the re-election bid of the governor.