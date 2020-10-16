Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The United Kingdom (UK) caucus of the Ondo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would bring about unprecedented development in the state.

The group said the state would move forward to unprecedented transformation in all sectors of its economy with the re-election of Akeredolu.

The caucus noted that the victory of the incumbent governor was a reflection of his laudable achievements across the state since he took the mantle of leadership on February 24, 2016.

In a statement in Akure by the Chairman of the caucus, Chief Dare Adeyeye, the APC leaders pointed out that another four years of Akeredolu’s administration would accelerate development, especially in the areas of viable economy, infrastructural development, qualitative education, accessible healthcare delivery system and solid security network.

The APC caucus in the diaspora expressed optimism that Akeredolu would run an all-inclusive government to accommodate all interests.

“We see the victory of Governor Akeredolu as a demonstration of his enviable performance in the past three and half years which speaks for itself,” Adedeye said.

He appreciated the resilience of the masses in sustaining democracy in the state, stressing that the peaceful conduct of the election was remarkable and praise-worthy.

He also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth electoral process which he noted would further strengthening the faith of Nigerians in constitutional democracy.