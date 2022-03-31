From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve the lingering strike in the interest of youths, particularly the children from humble backgrounds.

She made the call during the official book launch of ‘The Essential Textbook of Medicine’ at Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osun State University Main Campus, Osogbo.

The book, written by 155 authors across Nigeria, was launched at UNIOSUN amidst commendations by eminent Nigerians, particularly stakeholders in the medical sector.

Advising intellectuals to engage in continuous research, particularly on breast and cervical cancer being a perennial malaise that is taking down Nigerian women, Akeredolu said ,”there is so much to do and academics must be on the front pew in finding lasting solutions to our myriad of challenges, including medical problems.

“It is on this note that I call on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUUU) to find a middle ground towards resolving the lingering strike in the interest of our youths who usually bear the brunt, particularly the children from humble backgrounds,” she added.

The Provost of College of Health Sciences, UNIOSUN, who doubles as the Editor-in-chief of ‘Essential Textbook of Medicine,’ Prof Alebiosu Olutayo, said the decision to combine brain together was borne out of realization of the fact that some of the books being used in the department are obsolete.

He explained that some of the books that are being used since 1998 and the two common ones, were written by foreigners.

“There are some percularities which those books have not taken care of. We come around five or six different areas that are not taking care of by this foreign textbooks like geriatric, family medicine, and some others.

“So, the total number of people that contributed across Nigeria are 155, and they are senior consultants in all teaching hospitals in Nigeria. The qualified person that can actually write and teach appropriately are these group of people.

“We have being on it about two years ago and even late last year, we needed to update what we have put together, that is actually reason why we want to fill the lacuna (the gap) in medical education in Nigeria so as to ensure that people get the best,” Olutayo added.

The Vice-Chancellor, UNIOSUN, Prof Odunayo Adebooye, Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Eburu of Iba, Oba (Prof) Adekunle Oyedeji, commended the author for their efforts to expose students of medicine to knowledge that would be of benefit to them.

From left: Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, VC UNIOSUN, Prof Odunayo Adebooye, CMD UNIOSUNTH, Prof Peter Olaitan and Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola auditorium, UNIOSUN, Osogbo, during the launch of Essential Textbook of Medicine.