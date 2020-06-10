D’tigress star, Evelyn Akhator is optimistic that Nigeria can be among top basketball nations in the world considering the rapid development of the game in the country.

The last three years have great for the D’ Tigress, winning back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles, competing at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018, and qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

It has been a show of talent, mental toughness, and ultimately power so strong that they remain unbeaten in Africa since stepping on the court against Mozambique in their Group B opener on August 18, 2017, at the continental competition in Bamako, Mali.

They went into that tournament as 42nd in the world and have since risen to 14th in a space of three years and according to power forward Evelyn Akhator, one of the team’s biggest assets and dependable players, they are aiming even higher at the upper echelons.

Speaking to FIBA.basketball, Akhator who was drafted as a number three pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2017 WNBA Draft admitted that D’Tigress is hungry for more success. They want to take on the world and beat the best teams.

“Who doesn’t want to go to the Olympics? Hearing the word “Olympics” itself was a motivation for us to fight. We were not ready to wait another four years before earning another spot to qualify for the Olympics while the ticket was right in our faces so we had to do what we can to grab it.”