D’Tigress Forward Evelyn Akhator has led the arrival list of players on the first day of camp of the team in Belgrade, Serbia ahead of the February 6-9, 2020 FIBA Women Olympic Qualifiers.

Akhator, arrived the Holiday Inn hotel of the team alongside Sarah Imovbioh (Basket Namur Capitale, Belgium), Promise Amukamara (Charnay Basket Bourgogne SUD, Frace) and Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Most Valuable Player Murjanantu Musa of Air Warriors of Abuja.

Also in camp are head Coach, Otis Hughley, first and second assistant coaches Peter Ahmedu and Shola Ogunade as well as Coaches Adewunmi Aderemi of MFM, Samson Sotuminu of Air Warriors and other back room staff.

Expected today in camp are Aisha Mohammed Balarabe, Atonye Nyigifa, Ifunanya Ibekwe, Spain based Elo Edeferioka, point-guard Sarah Ogoke, team captain Adaora Elonu and Pallas Kunaiyi Akpannah.

Ezinne Kalu and Elizabeth Balogun complete the players list when they arrive on Monday.

Nigeria is grouped alongside host- Serbia, World Champions- USA and Mozambique with two Olympics tickets on offer.