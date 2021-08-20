Miss Peace Akhibi, a Corps member serving with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Thursday emerged winner of the 2021 NYSC essay competition.

The competition was organised by the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akhibi, a first-class graduate of Psychology, came tops out of six corps members that made it to the final of the competition.

The 10th edition of the NYSC Essay Competition/National Symposium is titled ‘Social Justice: A Pathway to Sustainable Peace and Progress in Nigeria’.

Akhibi expressed surprise that she won the competition, and dedicated the award to God who she said had been the source of her inspiration.

In his remarks, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, General Secretary, BSN, said that every Nigerian has what it takes to make the country great again.

He enjoined the corps members to give good account of themselves and do all in their powers to be patriotic.

Chief Kaoli Olusanya, the Chairman of the occasion, said that Nigeria has not been consumed in spite of its challenges because of the love and worship of God by Nigerians.

He urged the corps members not to remain in their comfort zones, but rather challenge themselves to be the best in their chosen careers.

“Time is the greatest resource you can have.

“Let us make our contribution to make Nigeria great again,” Olusanya said.

Also, Dr Oke Banwo, President, Board of Trustees, BSN, encouraged the corps members to continue to speak against societal ills, adding that someday their voices would be heard.

In a goodwill message, Coordinator of the NYSC, Lagos office, Mr Edwin Megwa, thanked the BSN for keeping faith in organising the competition for the past 10 years.

Megwa, represented by Mrs Beatrice Feyinto, urged corps members to be change agents wherever they found themselves.

Dr Fred Odutola, a past General Secretary of BSN, whose tenure ushered in the first edition of the competition, urged the corps members to focus on developing themselves to become the best in their chosen careers. (NAN)