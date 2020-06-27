Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe and Princess Mabel Oboh have emerged the flag bearers of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 19, 2020.

Both emerged the party’s gubernatorial candidate and running mate respectively at the primary election held at the party’s secretariat in Benin on Saturday June 27, 2020.

In the election that was conducted by the ADC Election Commitee and monitored by the INEC, Akhigbe had 35 votes to beat Sampson Idelegbagbon who scored 16 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Akhigbe vowed to turn around the fortunes of Edo State for good.

“My desire to serve is to bring government closer to the people of Edo State through people-oriented programmes. I believe in the ADC DNA and its manifestos. With my running mate, Princess Mabel Oboh, together we will bring development to Edo State,” he said.

On her part, Oboh declared that as Akhigbe’s running mate, ADC has an excellent and incorruptible team that will take Edo State to the promised land.

“I am excited to emerge the running mate to Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe. Together, we will take Edo State to the promised land,” she stated.

The National Chairman of ADC, Ralph Nwosu, commended the flag bearers and mandated them to reclaim Edo State for the people of Edo.

“I commend Edo Youth and Women United for believing in ADC. We must reclaim Edo for the people of Edo. And the journey for a super power Nigeria in the next 20 years is possible and begins in Edo State today. Congratulations to Dr Benjamin Akhigbe and Princess Mabel Oboh who Edo people have endorsed as ADC flag bearers. To God be the glory,” he said.