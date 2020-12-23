Dr. Davison Isibor Akhimien, a highly respected Nigerian entrepreneur and industrialist, and Presidential Candidate in 2019 general election has been conferred with private enterprise education’s ambassador by the African Institute of Enterprise Development and Managenent (AIEDM) in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of Enterprise education in Africa.

Ambassador Akhimien is a Certified Business Enterprise Professional and a Fellow of the African Institute of Enterprise Development and Managenent. The ambassadorial honour which took place recently in Lagos, during an excursion and courtesy visit to his office by the Young Future Enterprise Managers where he gave them an inspiring and impactful lecture.

According to the management of the Institute, Dr. Davidson Isibor Akhimien has distinguished himself as one of the outstanding Nigeria’s business enterprise leader. By his efforts and contributing, many young African graduates, undergraduates, school leavers and other young aspiring entrepreneurs have been empowered through private enterprise education and training.

Expressing gratitude, Akhiimien said; “I am grateful to the management of the institute for this great recognition. I believe it’s for a purpose that I am conferred with the ambassadorial position, I also pledge that the purpose shall not be defeated, but rather achieved for the greater good of the Institute. I appreciate your immense support,” he stated.