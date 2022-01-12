From Gyang Bere, Jos
Former Nigeria basketball international, Felix Akiga, on Tuesday, donated the sum of N200, 000 in addition to sports kits to the University of Jos.
According to Akiga, the donation is to enable the university to commence preparation for the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) billed for March in Lagos.
The donation came on the heels of the signing of a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Jos, represented by the Vice Chancellor of University of Jos, Prof. Ishaya
Tanko, with Royal Choice Inn Limited to lease out the old University’s Council Guest House to the company.
Akiga said he would employ a volleyball coach for the Institution and would present a prize of N1 million to the team if they win the competition being a retired Basketball player.
The Vice Chancellor not- ed that the company, which is being managed by a developer, would remodel the Guest House to meet global standard and construct a befitting world-class hotel at the location for public usage.
Prof. Tanko, who signed the MoU on behalf of the Institution while chairman of Royal Choice Inn Limited, Akiga signed for the company at the Vice Chancellor’s boardroom. The MoU will last for 20 years after which the University will take over the property.
The VC described Akiga as a developer, stakeholder and friend of the University who has contributed immensely to infrastructural and social well being of the Institution.
“We are happy as a University for the signing of this Memoranda of Understanding. I am privileged to be the person to be signing this MoU and this is the first of its kind as far as we know in the University of Jos.
