From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Nigeria basketball international, Felix Akiga, on Tuesday, donated the sum of N200, 000 in addition to sports kits to the University of Jos.

According to Akiga, the donation is to enable the university to commence preparation for the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) billed for March in Lagos.

The donation came on the heels of the signing of a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Jos, represented by the Vice Chancellor of University of Jos, Prof. Ishaya