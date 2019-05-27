Joe Apu

Students of the University of Benin, Edo State have been offered N10 million in cash prizes for the annual Prof. Faraday Orumwense basketball tourney for men and women.

Former Nigerian basketball international and Chairman, Choice Leisure Limited, owners of Royal Choice Inn, Felix Akiga made the disclosure at the formal signing ceremony of a 25-year lease agreement with the University of Benin in the Edo State capital on Friday that saw them took over the University Guest House.

Akiga, who also donated basketball, volleyball, handball and football alongside two trophies for men and women with a cash prize of N150, 000 each annually for winners of the basketball tourney for the period of the lease, stated that it is part of his company’s corporate social responsibility. He also donated N100, 000 each to the Students Union Government, Academic Staff Union Nigeria Universities and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities.

“With the formal agreement signed for Royal Choice Inn to takeover the management of the University Guest House, we are not just here for business but to also touch the lives of students, hence the donation of the sports equipment to the university. However, basketball being my core sport will enjoy an annual tournament in the name of the vice chancellor, with cash prizes to be presented by him annually till the end of the lease agreement.