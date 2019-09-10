Rita Okoye

The relegation of live band music and its stakeholders to the background will soon be a thing of the past according to the newly unveiled executives of the Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON).

At an inauguration ceremony in Lagos, a set of new executives were unveiled to push the agenda of the association.

The team is led by Akinloye ‘Shuga’ Tofowomo of (Shuga Band) as President and assisted by Gloria Ibru (GNote Band), 1st Vice-President and Ayoola Ajekigbe (Faith Band), 2nd Vice-President.

Other members of the team Biodun Adebiyi (Batik Band) as Secretary, Ayokeji Tuase (Heroes Band) as Financial Secretary, James Adeosun (Gracious Band) as Treasurer, Lekan ‘Omoobaorun’ Ogunyinka (Eagle Band) as PRO, Sammy Shodeke (Aristos Band) as Welfare Officer, Dabyna Abraham (Salt of The Earth Band) as Chief Whip and Zubby Enebeli (Zee Squad) as Planning/ Logistics officer.

While making his acceptance speech, Akinloye Tofowomo unveiled a blueprint tagged TEMPO to move the association forward. Explaining more he revealed, “my agenda includes T – Technology & Techniques and Tactics, E – Entrepreneurship, M – mastery and monetization, P – Posterity and Best Practice and O – Oneness and ownership of our industry.”

Also speaking Gloria Ibru said, “What AMBON will do is to help live band musicians understand the business side of music. Educating live musicians about the music business through different initiatives in collaboration with development partners will be the first thing. With more enlightenment, live musicians will be able to demand and get the respect they deserve.”