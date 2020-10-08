By Christian Agadibe

Inspired by the experience of the commuters in Nigeria, movie producer, Olumide Balogun is set to release a blockbusting movie entitled, ‘Lagos to Abuja coach’ which will movie shelf on 16th of October, nationwide at the cinema.

Among the stars that thrilled and dazzled in the soon-to-be released film include: Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba, Maryam Booth, Paul Sambo and among others.

Commenting on his latest movie, Olumide said:

“My passion to tell social issue stories that we are experiencing in Nigeria that we don’t really talk about. In this case, its the goings on when travelling on an interstate transport which can range from happy travelling feelings to making a friend on the way to being bombarded with gospel and sales to fear of the unknown like running into armed robbers and it’s actually coming true, and luckily getting out of it.”

He added: “The message is that of journey unpredictability because of the nature of the interstate transport system in Nigeria. The greatest surprise was the support from cast and crew to make the film. It got even better when we started recording and most people were routing to get the film made as best as possible despite other elements that posed their challenges.”

The producer revealed that what determined the choice of the characters is usually based on personality, technical intelligence, a unique Nigerian sensibility, an impacting nature from these actors aligning with the personalities of the characters. In his words:

“A story like this always looks better with lots of well known faces so I set out to find all these qualities from who will eventually cast in the film.”