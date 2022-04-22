Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Akin Oyebode is among those that will speak at the 9th edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive), West Africa’s biggest and longest-running entertainment conference.

Oyebode, a trained economist with a banking career spanning over a decade, was the pioneer Executive Secretary of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) before the Ekiti State government tapped him as Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Investment, Trade and Innovations in 2018. In 2020, he was appointed finance commissioner.

“The theme of this year’s NECLIVE, Sustaining the Africa Momentum, speaks clearly to the renewed optimism that Africa is set for a period of sustained growth, driven by its ambitious continental free trade area,” Oyebode said. “I am pleased to join other speakers in interrogating this theme at what has become the leading conference on entertainment since it launched in 2013.”

Oyebode, a 2019 Tutu Fellow, joins a multinational roster of speakers that include Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Anyiko Owoko from Kenya, actor and comedian Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo, founder of ChessInSlums, Tunde Onakoya, Aline Gahongayire, Rwandan gospel music star, broadcaster Osi Suave, and Sam Onyemelukwe among others.

The pan-African conference will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Themed ‘Sustaining The Africa Momentum’, the hybrid event brings together policymakers, entertainers, media and stakeholders in Africa’s creative and entertainment industry, as well as performers interacting with a live audience from around the world. The conference will also simultaneously broadcast live on Hip TV (DStv and GOtv) and online platforms.