By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The winner of the 2021 Christian Legendary and Impact Makers Awards (CLIMA 2021), Akinpelumi Akinboye, has appealed to artists, particularly gospel artists, to always plan strategically to be able to make a global impact in the music industry.

He noted that lack of strategic planning has been identified as the major reason that prevents gospel artists in Nigeria from getting to the peak of success in the industry.

“In my six years’ journey promoting gospel musicians, I can confidently say that most of the gospel musicians in Nigeria fail to plan their projects, and that is why many of them fail to live up to the level of their ability.

“They fail to do proper planning because they do not see their brand as a business, and that is why they invest so little in promotions and branding,” he stated

Decrying the lackadaisical attitude of most gospel musicians in Nigeria towards their brand as a business, he said: “A gospel musician once called my office to inquire about the upload of her song on our platform. We upload songs for free but we charge a fee for promotion. When I asked about her promotion budget, she said the God that sent her would announce her in His own time.

“Another musician called to inquire about the upload and promotion of her song, although she had a budget set aside for promotions, the problem was that she wanted the song uploaded and promoted immediately because it was her birthday, and the song was a way of thanking God. When we researched her previous projects, we found out that she had released two songs in the past, and they were both released on her birthday. A project without strategic planning and budget can never live up to its potential no matter how anointed you are,” he said.