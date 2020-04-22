Godwin Tsa Abuja

Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Adetokunbo Kayode (SAN) has described the late Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN as a role model whose life was devoted to service.

In a condolence message signed by him, Kayode said “We all mourn the passing of Chief Richard Akinjide SAN. He was a titan at law, a quintessential politician, nationalist and patriot.

“Pa Akinjide was a phenomenon in his own right. And he exuded different persona to different people. To me, he was a role model, a motivator; an enviably brilliant and consummate legal engineer. When he called my set to the Bar in 1982, he said words which remained indelible to me to this date. He said success in the practice of the law is an equation of your hard work, who knows you and more importantly, your luck.

The former Minister of Justice pointed out that “he proved very right, then and even, now. He has done much more than his own fair share for our country. He is entitled to his rest. We join his family to thank God for his life. May his gentle soul rest in peace .