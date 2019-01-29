Adekunle Akinlade, Ogun State governorship candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM) has assured investors that their monies will be save as he will run a business friendly administration if elected as the governor of the State.

Akinlade, who is the anointed candidate of Ogun Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, stated this over the weekend, during an interactive section with investors and captains of industry drawn from different sectors of the country.

He said Amosun’s administration has succeeded in making the state the industrial hub of the country, and added that the governor’s policy will make the environment more friendly for more investors.

Akinlade, whose running mate, Adepeju Adebajo, presented a seven point agenda to the investors said, the state has gone beyond a civil service state met by governor Amosun in 2011.

“Ogun State has gone beyond what is called civil service State to investment hub of Nigeria and we believe, as a team, and as a party, that in the next stage of Ogun state, we need critical stakeholders to but in into out programmes and visions for the next four year or eight years.

“We also know that these stakeholders, you have to run after them and sell your programme and that is what we have done here. We had it clearly laid out, what our policy plans are…”