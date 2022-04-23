Former Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade has bagged the “Most Impactful Leadership Award:” from Radio Nigeria Positive FM 102.5, Akure.

The award was bestowed on him to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the station.

Giving the award during the Dinner/Awards Nite ín Akure, the Ondo State capital, the General Manager of the station, Mrs. Olubunmi Olalere, described Akinmade as a media guru who used his position as commissioner to establish excellent rapport between the press and the government of Ondo State.

Mrs. Olalere noted that the Idanre born politician, who was once the Special Adviser to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole set a template in the Ministry of Information which other subsequent commissioners had been building upon and some other neighbouring states had been studying and using as model to follow.

According to her, Akinmade operated an open door policy, which improved the relationship between the government and the governed as people were being carried along regularly on government policies.

Pioneer General Manager of the station, Alhaji Kola Animasahun, while presenting the award to Akinmade, described the recipient as a good role model and a good leader who operated an open door policy in government.

Former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State Dr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) said the award was well deserved, noting that Akinmade had truly positively impacted the lives of many people. In a brief remark, Akinmade expressed gratitude to God for the honour while also expressing gratitude to the management of Radio Nigeria Positive FM.

He promised that he would continue to do what had become his nature, helping other fellow human beings, with all his resources and abilities.

