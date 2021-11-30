From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Kingmakers in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State have expressed their interest in the choice of Prince Yunus Olalekan Akadiri who was chosen as the Akinrun-elect by majority of them.

The Kingmakers also declared their support for Akadiri, saying he remains their choice, having won the majority of votes during an election held by the kingmakers under the supervision of officials of Ifelodun Local Government.

The Elemo Aga of Ikirun land, High Chief Bamidele Onifade who spoke on behalf of the Kingmakers said the choice of Akadiri followed due process and all traditional rites leading to the selection of an Akinrun, hence the six kingmakers that voted for him remain commited to his course.

Contrary to insinuation that the Kingmakers were influenced financially to support Akadiri, Onifade who is also the Oluomo of Ikirun said no government official or political office holder influenced any of the Kingmakers, stressing that the choice of Akadiri was as a result of Ifa divinity.

He said the Kingmakers are not ready to succumb to any threat from any quarter regarding the selection process.

Onifade who informed that there was no crisis in the town as against rumours being peddled in some quarters, declared that the Kingmakers will not make any change on the choice of Akadiri.

Besides, he chastised one of the kingmakers in the town, the Olukotun of Ikirun, Chief Oseni Agboola who alleged that he was lodged in the government house and influenced financially, saying the claim was baseless.

He said the Olukotun who voted for Akadiri during the election organized by the local government hails from the family compound of one of the contestants to the stool, hence his allegation was an afterthought.

He declared that neither the Olukotun nor any other kingmaker was either influenced by government officials or lodged at the state government house for the purpose of selecting Akadiri as the Akinrun of Ikirun.

Onifade who called on the Olukotun to produce evidence of his invitation to the government house or proof of monetary inducement, urged the people to discountenance his (Olukotun) claim.

He therefore urged the state government to expedite actions on the appointment and inauguration of Akadiri as the Akinrun of Ikirun in the interest of peace and harmony in the town.